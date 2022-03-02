ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes $13.44 Million Position in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 410,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

