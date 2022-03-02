Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives $11.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGTF. raised their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

