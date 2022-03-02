Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC AHICF opened at $19.36 on Monday. Asahi Intecc has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.
