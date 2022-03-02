Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC AHICF opened at $19.36 on Monday. Asahi Intecc has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Asahi Intecc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

