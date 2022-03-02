Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,345 shares of company stock valued at $570,793 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

