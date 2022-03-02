Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 266,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Astec Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Astec Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

