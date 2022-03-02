Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.55.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

