Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.
NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.55.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
AVIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.