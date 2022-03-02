Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Shares of AVIR opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $536.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.55.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 1,644,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 48,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

