Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.08

Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and traded as low as $24.65. Atento shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 34,853 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $378.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

