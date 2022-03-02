Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.47. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3,360 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.
Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
