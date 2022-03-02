Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.47. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 3,360 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

