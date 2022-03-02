Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.
AY stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $41.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -669.23%.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
