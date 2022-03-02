Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

AY stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

