Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATOS stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

