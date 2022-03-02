Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

