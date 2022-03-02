Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in uniQure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $167,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48. uniQure has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

uniQure Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.