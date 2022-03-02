Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 71.3% in February

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

