Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE AUS remained flat at $$9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,162. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

