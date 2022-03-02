Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 8.1%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 14,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 680,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

