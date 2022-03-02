Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $120,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $217.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,072 shares of company stock valued at $25,733,136. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

