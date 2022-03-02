AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AUTO stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.