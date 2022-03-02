AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
AUTO stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.35.
AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
