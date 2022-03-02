AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51, Yahoo Finance reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO stock opened at $1,817.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,976.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,830.72. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,984,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.17.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

