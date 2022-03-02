Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.28 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $86.40 or 0.00195847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $21.28 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00345322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 246,291,424 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

