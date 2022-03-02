Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 655.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,349 shares of company stock worth $5,200,031. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.