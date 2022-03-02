Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 742.5% in February

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, an increase of 742.5% from the January 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avra stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Avra has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Avra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avra (AVRN)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.