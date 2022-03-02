B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 157,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

