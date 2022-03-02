Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 9%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 79,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,562,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
