Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $28.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $31.70 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.11 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,164,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

