Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.37. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 213,660 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

