Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.37. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 213,660 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
