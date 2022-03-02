Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 330,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

