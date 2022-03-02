Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 809,004 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 45.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

