Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $9.22 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.21 million, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

