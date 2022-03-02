Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

