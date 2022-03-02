Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.84. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 25,895 shares traded.
BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48.
Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
