Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.84. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 25,895 shares traded.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.