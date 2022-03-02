Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bandwidth by 204.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.