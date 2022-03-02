Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BAC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $354.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

