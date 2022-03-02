Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $139,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $634.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $703.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

