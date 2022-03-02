Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $141,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,994 shares of company stock valued at $26,903,718. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.