Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $130.82 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,558,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $130,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

