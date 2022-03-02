Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 176,856 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $133,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.