Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 8,593 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $139,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $634.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $771.18. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $501.11 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

