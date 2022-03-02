Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Kimco Realty worth $135,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 25.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

