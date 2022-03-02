Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $150,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hologic by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 676,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

