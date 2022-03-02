Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,909,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $161,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

