Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,981 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $131,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 656,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

