Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 403,944 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,228,499 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 403,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $156,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $795,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $476,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

