Barclays Increases Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $21.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

