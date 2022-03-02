Barclays Raises VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €250.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €235.00 ($264.04) to €250.00 ($280.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VGP from €240.00 ($269.66) to €260.00 ($292.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of VGPBF opened at $258.70 on Tuesday. VGP has a 52 week low of $201.20 and a 52 week high of $302.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.64.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

