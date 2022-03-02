Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €62.00 by Berenberg Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.40 ($91.46).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €55.52 ($62.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.21. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

