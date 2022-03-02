Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

