Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) CAO Brian Stevens Sells 2,500 Shares

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.