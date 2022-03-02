Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 2,947,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,250. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

